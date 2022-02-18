What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Join Carnegie Public Library for weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House — the programs feature a new theme each week, incorporating stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger.

With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading.

“Bonnie’s Books” takes place each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, while “Hello, Friends!” takes place each Thursday at 11 a.m. at the library in Washington Court House.

In honor of President’s Day and the History Channel’s new Abraham Lincoln miniseries, join us on the second floor of the library on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. for a talk presented by Lauran Perrill, retired Washington Court House City Schools teacher. Ms. Perrill will share fascinated information and details about Lincoln and his family. No registration is required.

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located.

Check out library social media for more details or ask a librarian today! And, in coordination with the Village of Jeffersonville, plans are in the works to install Carnegie Public Library pick-up lockers and book return in Jeffersonville. All lockers are paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, and provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Carnegie Public Library is once again hosting free tax preparation with the AARP Tax Aide Service. Trained volunteers are able to prepare most basic returns. Please bring: 2021 tax return, a photo i.d., social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited. To schedule your appointment, please call the library at 740-335-2540, ext 10, to schedule your appointment.

Make a resolution to read more in the new year, and then track your reading resolution on Beanstack in our Winter Reading Challenge. Help us reach our reading goal of 5,000 books! Participate until February for your chance to win monthly prizes! Sign in and register on our Beanstack site today: www.cplwcho.beanstack.org.

Coming up on Monday, Feb. 21, Carnegie Public Library will be closed in observance of President’s Day. Remember, 24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Playtime also means clean-up time such as Cali cleaning up colored rice from the sensory bin. "Hello Friends Storytime" is for preschoolers and their families and is held most Thursdays at 11 a.m. The program includes socialization time (playtime) for children, such as Charlee and Clara pictured building skyscrapers. Contact the library for details. Pictured is Winnie rocking the baby to sleep during "Hello Friends Storytime" at Carnegie Public Library.