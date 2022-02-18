Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 21-25 is as follows:

MONDAY

CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS’ DAY

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit

FRIDAY

Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, fruit, graham crackers

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 21-25 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch