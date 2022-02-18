Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 21-25 is as follows:
MONDAY
CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS’ DAY
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit
FRIDAY
Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, fruit, graham crackers
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 21-25 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch