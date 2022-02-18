Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 18
Marc Fetter, 50, 1215 Washington Ave., failure to appear.
Feb. 17
Danielle King, 29, 901 E. Temple St., bench warrant – parole violation (two counts).
Jonda L. Bentley, 1398 Courtney Drive, red light violation.
Jadele Jeanty, 58, Springfield, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).
Alixsee N. Behlke, 31, Leesburg, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).