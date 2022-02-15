Hocking Hills State Park closed

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has closed Hocking Hills State Park until further notice due to unsafe trail conditions. Visitors are asked to not enter the park for any reason.

Trail conditions are being monitored and the park will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

ODNR will contact guests who have camping or cabin reservations during this time to make other arrangements.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.