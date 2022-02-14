Animal rescue tour coming to Fayette County

Giving a voice to the voiceless, Jordan’s Way, a national nonprofit organization, will mark the next stop on its 50-state tour in Ohio and has chosen the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) as one of the destinations.

The non-profit organization is touring as it helps raise funds for local animal shelters and rescues across the country. Prominently featured on outlets like the Hallmark Channel and the Dodo, Jordan’s Way will team up with organizations across the state to work to provide the building blocks for a compassionate community of pet parents willing to provide a permanent home for animals in need.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society has been fighting animal cruelty and working for a better life for animals since 1979. As FRHS is not a government agency and does not receive operational support from national organizations, the non-profit relies on the support of dedicated donors and volunteers to bring its mission to reality.

FRHS is located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

The live fundraiser at FRHS is scheduled for Thursday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each month, the Jordan’s Way team, made up of a massive team of volunteers and led by founder Kris Rotonda, visits two rescues per day in a new state. The organization conducts a four-hour live Facebook fundraiser that features games, challenges, rescue animals, volunteers, and other festivities. Since starting in January of last year, Jordan’s Way has helped local animal welfare groups raise over $3 million and counting, visiting a minimum of 16 organizations during each eight-day, two-state trip.

Born out of Rotonda’s love for his since-passed rescue German Shepherd, Jordan, the organization was formed with a goal to honor her life, long spent being overlooked inside a shelter, by helping as many other similar cats and dogs as possible. As a longtime bodybuilder, Rotonda first started raising funds by performing physical challenges, like pushing, pulling, and flipping a 250-pound tractor trailer tire for 13 miles.

Next, his challenges grew more eye-opening like spending 72 hours inside a dog cage at a Florida animal shelter to better convey his message. His efforts, including training to pull a 3,400-pound car for 24 hours on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day this upcoming April 30, have since helped hundreds of rescue groups and raised millions of dollars to build awareness for these tenderhearted organizations.

“No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter, and I’m passionate to highlight and support the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes, despite their age, breed, or health issues,” said Rotonda. “Each stop on the Jordan’s Way tour offers the ability to bring awareness to the importance of the saying ‘adopt, don’t shop’ to an entirely new community.”

The mission of Jordan’s Way is to share meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to rescue and provide a “fur-ever” home to a pet in need. Through the organization’s community outreach, fundraising efforts, and animal advocacy, Jordan’s Way creates a buzz around shelters that builds a compassionate community of pet parents willing to provide permanent homes to homeless animals. For more information, to schedule an interview, or to view the Jordan’s Way tour schedule, visit www.JordansWayTour.com.

To follow information about the live fundraiser to be held at FRHS, follow the local non-profit on its website, www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/, or Facebook page, “Fayette Regional Humane Society.”

