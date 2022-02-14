Smith wins spelling bee

Carnegie Public Library’s fourth-annual adult spelling bee was a success, as Sara Smith took home honors as Fayette County’s best speller for the third year in a row.

Smith received a certificate of achievement and a gift basket, featuring local honey donated by Julie Mosny of South Plymouth Raw Honey.

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen was the bee’s topnotch pronouncer, with Carnegie Public Library’s Sara Anders filling in as judge for retired educator Kay Oughterson.

Competition was fierce, with several educators vying for the title. After some schedule changes and challenges, there were five contestants that rose to the challenge. Registration was open to Fayette County residents 18 years or older.

Approximately 20 supporters and fans attended the event with even more watching via Facebook Live.

In prior years, the spelling bee has been held at different local businesses during downtown events. Unlike those prior years, the spelling bee “came home” this year and was hosted on the second floor of the library, 127 S. North St., Washington Court House.

“The library was an excellent location for this year’s spelling bee,” explained Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols. “I anticipate having it here again next year, but I will keep an open mind.”

