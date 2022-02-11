Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 10

Willard A. Fraley, 57, 824 Washington Ave., no operator’s license.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., unruly.

Ashley Shepherd, 35, 636 Eastern Ave., probation violation.

David L. Mongold, 20, 852 Kohler Drive, non-compliance suspension.

Jarrod A. Nebbergall, 35, 1246 Rawling St., receiving stolen property (two counts) (fourth-degree felonies), receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor), intimidation of witness (two counts) (third-degree felonies).

Angela R. Gable, 48, 612 Rawling St., speed.

Marcia E. Bogenrife, 70, 166 Halliday Way, speed.

Courtney N. Smith, 21, 625 B Lewis St., license forfeiture suspension.

Jessica E. Fawn, 40, New Holland, expired operator’s license.

Feb. 9

Brad G. Camp, 51, 6316 Washington-Waterloo Road, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Terran Estep, 38, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to appear.