WHS principal placed on leave

Tracy Rose, the principal of Washington High School, has been placed on administrative leave by the district pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct.

The situation under review does not involve students in any way, according to Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey. District officials said they are unable to comment on any other specifics at this time due to confidentiality restrictions.

The investigation is being handled by a third party and law enforcement is not involved at this time.

“This thorough investigation is being conducted efficiently and in a manner that respects the confidentiality of employee personnel matters,” according to a WCHCS press release.

Dr. Bailey will serve as interim principal of Washington High School.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority,” said Dr. Bailey. “As always, we will continue to provide a quality education at Washington High School as we engage, inspire, and grow each and every day.”

Rose was hired as principal of Washington High School in July of 2015. He started his career in Hillsboro as a special education teacher from 1995 to 1999. In 1999, Rose then moved to Eastside, where he stayed for one year. Rose then spent one year at Cherry Hill before moving to Washington Middle School. Rose served as the middle school assistant principal beginning with the 2002-2003 school year until he became the assistant principal at the high school in 2011.

Tracy Rose

