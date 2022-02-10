Resurfacing for main roadway on tap

At Wednesday night’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, legislation was addressed that would allow for a long stretch of a main roadway in the city to be resurfaced.

The resurfacing would happen as two different projects, according to City Manager Joe Denen.

The first would be from Columbus Avenue near the Fayette County Museum all the way to the edge of town just past Streetside 62 (where Duffy Drive meets U.S. Highway 62/Columbus Avenue).

The second project would be from the five-way intersection in front of Kroger and go up Court Street to the museum/Columbus Avenue (where the first project covers).

“Technically, those are two separate projects even though, from our perspective, it’s one stretch of road,” said Denen.

Council members inquired what the cost to the city would be for this project. Denen explained there is financial assistance for the paving projects, but the city portion would be approximately $144,000 as of now, although it could change once the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) closes out the project.

The resolution that would allow the resurfacing projects to occur if adopted was placed on first reading during the meeting. The first time legislation is seen and approved by council during a meeting, it is placed on a first reading, and the second time on a second reading. Adoption of resolutions can occur once they have been placed on second reading.

In other news from Denen, a public notice pertaining to rezoning will be going out March 23. An undeveloped area on Andrick Drive toward the highway will be rezoned to allow the future construction of duplexes.

“The developer indicated — not style-wise — but similar in quality to what they are building on Leesburg Avenue,” said Denen.

Citizens will soon be getting a letter in the mail pertaining to the city’s Community Electric Aggregation program detailing new rates for the next two winters. Customers will be opted in automatically with nothing needed to be done, per normal for the program. Those who wish to opt out will need to follow instructions on the letter to do so.

Council meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers — located on the second floor of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St. in Washington C.H.

