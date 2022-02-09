Man indicted on juvenile sex charges

A Fayette County man was recently indicted by a Fayette County grand jury and charged with 12 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, stemming from an investigation that initiated on Dec. 31, 2021.

Zackaria S. Winkler, 24, of Mount Sterling, allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile over a period of several months while living in the home with the juvenile and parent. The incident reported on Dec. 31 led to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies being dispatched to the residence on Baldwin Road in northeast Fayette County after the parent became aware of the alleged inappropriate relationship.

Subsequent to the investigation, Winkler was arrested, charged, and transported to the Fayette County Jail.

At his arraignment hearing Feb. 1 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Winkler pleaded “not guilty” to all 12 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor — all felonies of the fourth degree. His jury trial has been set for March 22.

Winkler is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Fayette County Jail, pending additional court appearances.

Zackaria S. Winkler facing 12 fourth-degree felony counts