A closer look at the history of the county courthouse

Carnegie Public Library once again has a display for community members to stop by and take a look at, courtesy of the Fayette County Historical Society.

The display is located on the second floor of the library, 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House. It is across from the fireplace.

The display is available for viewing during regular library hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The display is titled, “The C. H. in Washington C.H.”

According to Jeff Garringer of the historical society, “We have tried to present a small portion of the history of our county’s Courthouse, from its humble beginnings to the building we have all passed by at the corner of Court and Main Streets.

“We have a hand from the courthouse clock that was located in a yard after the cyclone of 1885, the jury wheel that was used to draw names for the pool of jurors for each annual court session, pictures of the building under construction and shortly after it was completed, as well as an invitation to the cornerstone laying.

“We have also mentioned the Archibald Willard murals. Dark times are also a part of this history. We have information on the only person hanged on the courthouse grounds and the Riot of 1894.

“We hope to whet your appetite to go out and discover the courthouse for yourself. The county museum has much information about this building and its history, as does the courthouse itself. There is so much history and beauty in this building that you really need to see it. Take a walk around it. Look at the faces carved in the building facade. See the bullet holes in the South doors of the building. Go inside and see not only the murals, but also the other artwork, displays, and architecture. You won’t be disappointed. Please check with folks at the courthouse to see if they have restrictions about entering the facility during the pandemic period we are in.”

The new display at Carnegie Public Library, courtesy of the Fayette County Historical Society, focuses on the history of the courthouse. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_272715080_1651578861848990_8918205469016508861_n.jpg The new display at Carnegie Public Library, courtesy of the Fayette County Historical Society, focuses on the history of the courthouse. Courtesy photo