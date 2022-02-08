Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Shiann L. Puckett, 1326 Grace Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth R. Klontz, Xenia, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew A. Mason, 1225 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Allyson K. Baldwin, Cincinnati, Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant fined $150 and court costs, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by March 1, 2022.

Allyson K. Baldwin, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Kordell Kennedy, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelsey M. Campbell, 263 Hess Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ryan Batik, Westerville, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Clarence C. Phillips III, Loveland, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bridger T. Hannon, Xenia, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Darrell W. Gullette, Leesburg, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Eldon Smith, New Holland, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley L. Ferguson, Bloomingburg, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Charles Captain, 521 Gregg Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michele M. Brown, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant,.

Aaron E. Harris, Columbus, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robin A. Taylor, Chillicothe, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey Grooms, New Vienna, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jayme L. Dawkins, Joelton, Tennessee, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Johnnie R. Mynar James, Sabina, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cory D. Huffman, 339 Joanne Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tony Sword, 932 South Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Eli N. Campos, Pickerington, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Navruzbek Ergashev, Cincinnati, Ohio, driving under suspension, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $180, case was waived by defendant.

Navruzbek Ergashev, Cincinnati, Ohio, 102/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon Cade, Greenfield, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $155, upon motion of the State, charge amended from OVI to reckless operation, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $250 and court costs, sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program by Feb. 1, 2022, terminate administrative license suspension.

Brandon Cade, Greenfield, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement.

Brandon Cade, Greenfield, Ohio, following close, case dismissed per agreement.

Garrett H. Hesson, 1145 Rawlings Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Curt Hileman, Willshire, Ohio, permit violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gerald D. Kelm, Edgewood, Kentucky, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert M. Deskins, 3111 US 22 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Garry Buckner, Dayton, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Garry D. Watson, 6137 Phillips Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.