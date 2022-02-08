Grant funds approved for Shaw Wetlands expansion

An agreement will soon be entered into with the “Ohio Public Works Commission, Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program” for funds to assist with the expansion of the Shaw Wetlands.

The agreement was approved at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

The grant funds to be received will be $73,562 or less and is only to be used for financing or reimbursing costs for the expansion project.

The Shaw Wetlands is located at 2820 Robinson Rd. S.E. As previously reported, it is a wetland with a volunteer-built boardwalk and vernal pools. Recently, a Storybook Trail was added so children and families can walk the boardwalk and read a new page of the book, “A Place for Frogs,” by Melissa Stewart every several paces.

The Wetlands has often been a place to get away or for certain activities to be held. Currently, it is a nine-acre sanctuary that is home to a variety of native plants and wildlife. The purpose of the wetlands is the cultivation, conservation and preservation of this native landscape. Additionally, it promotes a robust wildlife population and provides a scenic and easily accessible venue for the public’s enjoyment.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, bids will be read for two different projects.

The first bid will be read Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. This bid is for Fayette County Bridge Materials. The engineer’s estimate for this bid is $60,000.

The second bid will be read April 25 at 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for the Fayette County Raised Pavement Marking. The Engineer’s estimate for this project is $78,833.

Per the recommendation of Sandy Wilson, Clerk of Courts, a Software Maintenance Service Agreement with CourtView Justice Solutions out of Canton was renewed. The agreement is for JuryTrac Software, maintenance and support for $3,351. Coverage under this renewal will be provided from March 1, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2023.

The release of PMVL funds to the Village of Bloomingburg was authorized in the amount of $4,093.87.

Cheryl Stockwell, director of Commission on Aging, was authorized to sell surplus inventory — a 2005 Dodge Caravan — through GovDeals, Inc., as it has been taken out of service and is no longer used.

Per the recommendation of Faye Williamson, director of the Department of Job and Family Services, a sub-grant agreement was amended. The original agreement was entered into July 13, 2020 and the amendment adds RESEA (Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment) as a new program.

A lease agreement with Great America Financial Services out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa was entered into for a Kyocera TASKalfa System copier. The lease will be for 36 months with a monthly payment of $341.36.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

