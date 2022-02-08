FRHS to host ‘Wags to Riches’

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) will be hosting a fundraising event entitled, “Wags to Riches,” on April 30 — with special guests stopping in for the evening.

The fun-filled evening will take place on Saturday, April 30 at the Pine Lodge at Thompson Tree Farm, located on 1654 Flakes Ford Road, just southeast of Washington Court House. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with games of luck and chance, raffles and auctions.

There will be live music by recording artist Charlie John, who will also be the DJ for the night, nationally-known Showtime/HBO comedian Mike Larsen from Los Angeles will be performing his comedy for the crowd, and dynamic painter Taylor Pittl Clapp from Akron will be presenting two custom artworks she created just for the Humane Society that will be auctioned off live.

Attendees will be treated to a Mexican fiesta buffet, created by Streetside 62, with delicious desserts handcrafted by Rachel’s House Catering.

The evening will culminate with an exciting live auction led by well-known auctioneer Doug Sorrell.

“We will have fun experiences and amazing trips to today’s hottest locations as a part of our live auction,” explained FRHS Event Coordinator Kristin Leonard.

The Wags to Riches Planning Committee is in search of donations to help provide the prizes to be won and/or purchased that night.

“Our fantastic event is also in need of sponsors at all levels ranging from $250 up to $5,000. If you can help by becoming a sponsor or by making a donation, please contact (us),” wrote Leonard via email.

To sponsor the event or provide prizes for the night, email Leonard at imartsie15@gmail.com, Colleen Roundhouse at awesomebrokercolleen@gmail.com, or Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader at schraderlee@gmail.com.

Save with discounted Early Bird tickets that go on sale Saturday, Feb. 12. Single admission tickets are $62.50 with a VIP ticket option of $82.50. The VIP ticket includes: 10 raffle tickets, a drink coupon, a welcome gift and premium seating. Whole and half tables can also be purchased at the regular and VIP rates.

Tickets can be purchased through the Fayette Regional Humane Society website, www.fayetteregionalhumane.org. The Early Bird discount will run through Saturday, March 12. Regular priced tickets will be going on sale March 19.

The FRHS Care and Adoption Center is located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

“Please plan to join us for this exciting fundraising event to help support the work done by our Fayette Regional Humane Society,” wrote Leonard.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) has several outreach programs in Fayette and surrounding counties. Recently, FRHS Humane Agents Brad Adams (pictured) and Johnny Daugherty Jr. stopped by Dan Linn’s class (Washington Court House City Schools) to speak with the students. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_frhs-1-.jpg The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) has several outreach programs in Fayette and surrounding counties. Recently, FRHS Humane Agents Brad Adams (pictured) and Johnny Daugherty Jr. stopped by Dan Linn’s class (Washington Court House City Schools) to speak with the students. Courtesy photo