SSCC announces honors list for fall semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2021.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Named to the President’s List:

Jeffersonville: Alyssa Butler; Leesburg: Julianne Stevenson; Washington Court House: Samuel McGraw, Alexa Perez, Madison Picklesimer, Sarah Taylor, Dillion Wysong

Named to the Dean’s List:

Bloominburg: Billie Seitz; Washington Court House: Austin Bennett, Colby Blade, Melissa Funk, Aimee Harris, Reagan Ivers, Juan Nieves, Theodore Wright

