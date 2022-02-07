Making valentines for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter will host a virtual social event on Feb. 10 where participants will make valentines for those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The free event will serve as a kickoff to “The Longest Day,” an Alzheimer’s Association event where participants can do any activity of their choosing to raise awareness and funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The Valentine’s-themed event will be held from 6-6:45 p.m. via Zoom and is designed as a family-friendly activity. To receive the Zoom link, participants can pre-register by emailing Naomi Merino at nlmerino@alz.org.

“The Longest Day is all about building community and raising awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Our participant kickoff will be an opportunity to learn more about the event, hear from dedicated participants, and truly kick off the spirit of The Longest Day through a Valentine’s Day craft that can be shared to raise awareness. It will be a great time to get to know other participants and shine a light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s,” said Merino, who is development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter.

Supplies needed for the craft are: white construction paper or card stock, colored paper, markers, ribbon (optional), glue or tape.

Participants will be asked to share the valentines’ cards with someone they know with Alzheimer’s or dementia. If they can not identify a recipient, the Alzheimer’s Association will share the cards with a community partner.

Merino said, “At the Alzheimer’s Association, we know that community is important. There are over 220,000 Buckeyes with the disease, and it can be very isolating for all affected. The Longest Day functions to unite individuals passionate about shining a light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s through participating in an activity that they love to raise critical funds and awareness.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak, walk. In the United States, more than 6 million people have the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. For assistance, individuals can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

