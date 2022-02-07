ODOT truck struck by commercial vehicle

Troopers at the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash on US 35 in Fayette County where a commercial vehicle struck an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) truck making roadway repairs near milepost 92.

The crash occurred Monday morning with troopers being dispatched at 10:14 a.m.

Troopers say that a 2018 Kenworth commercial vehicle with dual trailers, driven by Robert W. Bullock, 50, was eastbound on US 35 when it struck an ODOT truck driven by Levi O. Delong, 21. The ODOT truck driven by Delong was equipped with an impact attenuator, and served as protection for a crew making roadway repairs on US 35.

Both Bullock and Delong were transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. US 35 East near the Ross County line was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Troopers from the Wilmington Post were assisted on scene by the Washington Court House Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

On Monday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a traffic crash involving an ODOT truck and commercial vehicle on U.S. 35 East near the Ross County line. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_273568458_313313827495892_3068553389532775522_n.jpg On Monday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a traffic crash involving an ODOT truck and commercial vehicle on U.S. 35 East near the Ross County line. Courtesy photos More information on the crash will be released once available. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_273568817_313313860829222_8293389322014822001_n.jpg More information on the crash will be released once available. Courtesy photos Due to the crash and extensive damage, the roadway was closed during the investigation and clean-up. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_273609261_313313914162550_3430281915336100405_n.jpg Due to the crash and extensive damage, the roadway was closed during the investigation and clean-up. Courtesy photos