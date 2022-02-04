Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 7-11 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, creamed corn, fruit, vanilla wafers

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice

THURSDAY

Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit

The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 7-11 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch