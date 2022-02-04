Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Feb. 7-11 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, creamed corn, fruit, vanilla wafers
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice
THURSDAY
Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit
The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Feb. 7-11 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch