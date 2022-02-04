Locals experience a wintry storm

Randon Stolzenburg, 14, took his little cousin, Titan, 2, out to see his first big winter storm. He loved and enjoyed making memories.

A weeping willow on Bogus Road was a little more weepy with ice.

Ice accumulated throughout the county, including on these tree branches.

Although ice is dangerous and can cause damage, it can also be beautiful.

Shadow, Keylee and Tucker had a blast in the snow.

Many folks had to shovel snow and ice out of the way, including these New Holland residents who shoveled ice on their driveway.

Mater (11 year old, 3-legged) pup dashed inside and out of the cold.

Several fallen branches were reported or seen throughout the county.

The ice didn’t stop Hayden Bartruff from feeding and watering his goats. He found a block of ice in the water barrel.