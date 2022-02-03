Valentine’s Dance set for Feb. 12

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Those without plans now have the option to pick up tickets to a special Valentine Dance being held locally — along with a $10,000 cash raffle.

The dance is planned for Saturday, Feb. 12 — just two days shy of the actual holiday as Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year. The dance is being hosted by the Fayette County Agricultural Society with the assistance of the following sponsors:

—Collin’s Septic

—Nutrien Ag Solutions

—Walker Farms

—Rose Excavating and Demolition

—Capuana’s Courtview Delicatessen

—Amore’ Pizzeria

The dance will be located at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with food and a cash bar available. A live performance by the band, “Rock Bottom,” will be provided from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Not only will this be a dance, but a $10,000 cash raffle will take place. While tickets for the dance cost $10, tickets for the raffle must be purchased separately and cost $20. Those with raffle tickets do not need to be present at the dance to win.

Only those 21 years old and older can enter the dance. Dance tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds office while raffle tickets can be purchased from the fairgrounds office or any director.

Tickets are limited and have been available for purchase since Dec. 1.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Agricultural Society, and the Fayette County Fair Grounds website, www.fayettecofairoh.com/.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

