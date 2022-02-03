Library to host 4th-annual spelling bee

Carnegie Public Library will be hosting its fourth-annual spelling bee on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Unlike prior years, the spelling bee will “come home” this year and be hosted on the second floor of the library, 127 S. North St., Washington Court House. In prior years, the spelling bee has been held at different local businesses during downtown events.

“We are excited to be in our fourth year hosting the Adult Spelling Bee. Each year features a new theme,” explained Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols. “This year, the spelling words are literary and library-themed! The list was penned by one of our own staff members, Ms. Sarah Anders. And, each year is even more fun than the last.”

A “cheat sheet” with this year’s words will be made available next week — the week of the event.

“We’re adults, so we give a few ‘passes’ to competitors, including a ‘Phone a Friend’ and ‘Ask the Audience’ option. It can be a tense competition, but it is always a good time,” wrote Nichols via email.

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen will return as pronouncer, and retired educator Kay Oughterson will return as judge.

People interested in entering the bee can compete as an individual or as a representative from their workplace or organization. Sign up by calling the library at 740-335-2540 or messaging the library Facebook page, “Carnegie Public Library of Fayette County Ohio.”

Registration is open to Fayette County residents 18 years or older. Registration will close Friday, Feb. 11 at 5:45 p.m. or once all spots are filled as space is limited. The Bee will begin promptly at 6 p.m.

Contestants and audience members will be limited to assist with social distancing as the pandemic is ongoing. For those who want to watch but are unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed on Facebook.

To stay connected with Carnegie Public Library, follow the library social media pages @cplwcho or website — www.cplwcho.org.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.