The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Jan. 31

Stephen Yeoman to Mandi and Robert Anders, 954 Old Chillicothe Road N.E., consideration $233,900.

Elaine Stalsworth to A1 Estimators Plus LLC, 606 Forest St., consideration $15,000.

Andrea and Benjamin Carson to David Leaverton and Morgan Ream, 627 Albin Ave., consideration $215,833.

Mossbarger and Smithson CPA’S INC to Hunter Sowers, 642 High St., consideration $100,000.

Damy LLC to Harry Atkinson, 2 Washington Warren Ave., consideration $17,500.

Recorded Jan. 28

Cheryl and Joseph Edwards to Jeremy and Julia Griffith, 111 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, consideration $68,000.

Toda and Gary Shrout to Jason and Marie Ashcraft, 715 Willard St., consideration $50,000.

Recorded Jan. 27

Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 to Emily Morrison, 612 E. Paint St., consideration $82,000.

Danny and Nancy Hines, Patricia Young to Ohio State Property Investors LLC, 27 Fent St., Jeffersonville, consideration $42,000.

Jonathan, Cooper, Craig and Mary Crosby, Christine Marshall and Dallas Veale to Ohio Ag Solutions LLC, land on State Route 41 N.W., South Solon, consideration $1,379,500.

Jeana Harris to Franklin Harris, 53 Miron St., Bloomingburg, consideration $120,000.

Recorded Jan. 26

Adam Cooper to Cindy and David Mills, 525 Comfort Lane, consideration $117,500.

Angela Willaims-Gebhardht to Skyler Havens, 237 W. Oak St., consideration $110,000.

John and Leslie Havens to HWY 43 LLC, 328 Broadway St., consideration $45,000.

Teresa Knisley to HWY 43 LLC, 519 E. Paint St., consideration $80,000.

Recorded Jan. 24

Rocky Glacier Properties LLC to Edna and Mark Ooten, 208 W. Front St., New Holland, consideration $108,200.

Bill Moore to Jery Quarles, 808 Columbus Ave., consideration $35,000.

Scott and Tina Campbell to James Mayfield, 410 Gregg St., consideration $169,000.