COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Insurance is hosting free, live webinars in February to help consumers and healthcare professionals understand mental health and substance use disorder insurance benefits, director Judith L. French recently announced.

During the webinars, mental health insurance experts will:

—Explain how the department regulates mental health and substance use disorder insurance benefits.

—Help consumers and healthcare professionals determine the benefits in a health plan.

—Provide a tutorial about the mental health and substance use disorder insurance benefits tools and resources on the department’s website, including how to file a complaint and appeal a denied claim.

The webinars that will be available include:

—“Consumer Tips for Understanding Mental Health Insurance Benefits” on Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Register at www.register.gotowebinar.com/register/5136303019119976716.

—“Understanding Mental Health Insurance Benefits for Healthcare Professionals” on Feb. 24, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Register at www.register.gotowebinar.com/register/7412550473848924944.

Each year, more than two million Ohioans experience a mental health condition. The Ohio Department of Insurance is dedicated to educating Ohioans about the role insurance may play in receiving treatment.

Anyone can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 800-686-1526, consumer.complaint@insurance.ohio.gov, and through www.insurance.ohio.gov with questions and concerns. A mental health and substance use disorder insurance benefits toolkit is available on the website.

