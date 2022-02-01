Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for local programs

The use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was approved for three different purposes at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

The funds will be used to purchase two mini split units for $12,500 (an increase of $250) to be used for the Fayette County Food Pantry, located at 214 N. Hinde St. in Washington Court House,

The ARPA funds will also be used to provide financial assistance to Fayette County Sanitary Services due to revenue loss in relation to the pandemic. The amount to be provided is $251,993.76 for 2020-2021 losses. Lost revenue sewer as compared to 2019, $199,712.07 and lost revenue water as compared to 2019, $52,281.39 for a total loss of $251,993.76.

Lastly, the funds are being used for a Youth Wraparound Program endeavor that serves to identify, assess and address mental health and substance use concerns for youth from preschool through senior year who are struggling with behavioral and mental health concerns that have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is to be administered by the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center. For this year, funds allotted are $115,189. For 2023, $117,297.13 is allotted and for 2023, $121,820.09 is allotted — for a total of $354,306.21.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, a payment of $125,000 to the Fayette County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) was approved. The payment was for continuing economic development throughout the county.

Jeff Detty, of Jeffersonville, was re-appointed to the Fayette County Planning Commission for a three-year term which begins June 1.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth was authorized to enter into a contract with the Village of Milledgeville to provide law enforcement services for this year. The village will pay $30 per hour for services rendered.

A grant agreement was entered into with County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO). The funds gained from this agreement are to be used for the County Wellness Program — Administration Funds of $4,000 and Program Funds of $5,490.

Per the recommendation of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe and an existing agreement, the rate for water supply to ASA Bloomingburg (owners of the ethanol plant) was increased from $1.54 per 1,000 gallons to $1.81 per 1,000 gallons as of January of this year.

According to Luebbe, there is no change to any residential water supply. This particular water supply is just well water to the ethanol plant for industrial purposes. The reason the rate is so “cheap” is because the county does not have to treat it. The rate is readjusted as needed for inflation.

Also per the recommendation of Luebbe, a contract with Burgess & Niple, Inc. out of Columbus was entered into. This contract provides professional services necessary to complete semiannual groundwater and surface water sampling, laboratory analysis, statistical analysis and reporting, generate semiannual activities report for the corrective measures program, perform any necessary verification re-sampling and reporting, and conduct agency negotiations for the Fayette County Landfill. The estimated cost for these services is $65,560.

Mileage allowance for the county was increased to $0.50 per mile starting Jan. 31 of this year.

At a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, the board was informed that the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office has started the foreclosure process on four properties from its current list: 543 Albin Ave., 414 Earl Ave., 734 S. Fayette St. and 903 S. North St.

The title work for the following properties has been completed and the prosecutor’s office will continue to review and present findings at future meetings: 433 E. Court Street, 738 E. Paint St., 1226 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St., 520 Carolyn Road, 318 Florence St., 615 E. Paint St., 1221 E. Paint St., 419 Western Ave., 304 S. North St., 503 S. North St., 310 Cherry St., 1227 Willard St., 1226 E. Paint St., 710 Clinton Ave. and 803 N. North St.

The prosecutor’s office is in the process of filing with the Board of Revisions foreclosure for 11880 St. Rt. 38 N.E. property, a date for the Board of Revisions hearing will be set for the near future.

It was decided to sell the properties at 7101 and 7123 S.E. State Route 753, Greenfield, to the adjacent property owner Samantha Abercrombie. The price will be $350 per lot plus closing costs.

The next Fayette County Land Bank meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m., Evelyn Pentzer Room, 101 E. East St. in Washington C.H.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Commissioners' Office. Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

