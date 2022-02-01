Posted on by

Celebrating the Bengals’ big win

Gavin Darden (8) celebrating the game win.

Courtesy photos

Jessica and her husband watched the game with their kids Rhilee Ross, Madilyn Ross and Emma Ross.


Mark and Rachel Mitchell.


A Cincinnati Bengal loving family — Denise Sykes-Pavey and her mom Pam Sykes, brother Joey Sykes, sister Renee Woofter and nephews Mikey and Zach Woofter — watched the AFC championship game together. They are Bengals fans because of her Dad, Sunday was the 8th anniversary of his passing, and his Bengals brought home the AFC Championship.


Amanda (left) and her sister Jodie (right) celebrating the big win.


Marie Stolzenburg watched the game with her son Randon (14) and great nephew Titan (2).


