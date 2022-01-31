Hillsboro man charged with murder

A Hillsboro man is in jail on a $500,000 bond after allegedly admitting to killing his mother Saturday.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office received a call at 8 p.m. Saturday from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office stating that they had a male they were talking with who advised officers that his mother had shot herself.

Barrera said Tim J. Johnson II, 40, Hillsboro, contacted the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on his own.

Highland County deputies responded to a residence on Hickory Trail in the Rocky Fork Lake area where they found a woman deceased in the home.

Detectives were called to the scene and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to assist in the investigation. A search warrant was executed with the assistance of Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins.

Johnson was transported by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed and admitted that he had shot his mother, 61-year-old Stephanie Chaney, according to Barrera.

“He was talking to detectives and admitted to the crime,” Barrera said.

Johnson was arraigned Monday in Hillsboro Municipal Court on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, and his bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in municipal court. William Armintrout was appointed as Johnson’s attorney.

Johnson’s address in online court records is listed as 11836 Hickory Trail, Hillsboro.

The sheriff said BCI is investigating the incident and that he did not have other details.

The case remains under investigation by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and BCI.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

