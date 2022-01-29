Snow continues to blanket county

Throughout this weekend and next week, the community can expect a slight variation in weather.

While snow fell Friday throughout Fayette County with both Miami Trace Local Schools and Fayette Christian School closing for the day, and Washington Court House City Schools going on a two-hour delay, there is only a 5% chance of snow for today.

Temperatures will remain cold today and it’s then forecasted to warm slightly over the next few days before dropping again next Friday, according to www.weather.com.

Specifically, Sunday has a high temperature of 36 degrees compared to Saturday’s high of 22 degrees. There is an 8% chance for rain, which could turn to snow as Sunday night gets colder with a low of 18 degrees.

Monday has a 6% chance for rain with a high of 37 and a low of 26 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest this coming week with a high of 49 and a low of 32 degrees. Tuesday evening, however, has a 38% chance for rain.

Wednesday has the highest chance for rain at 86% and will still be relatively warmer than it has been with a high of 39 and a low of 30 degrees.

Thursday is when the wintry weather is expected to return with a high of 34 and low of 8 degrees, and a 53% chance for a wintry mix.

Going into Friday, there is a 15% chance for snow to continue with only a high of 15 degrees and a low of 2 degrees — the coldest temperatures expected next week.

With the recent frigid weather, heaters have been running, and community members have been reminded to bring pets inside to stay warm. Although the weather won’t be like spring this coming week, it will warm up just a little which can give people a chance to catch up on maintenance and safety.

As previously reported and according to Washington Fire Department Fire Chief Tim Downing, it is important to take proper precautions with heating elements.

As he explained, “Space heaters can be very safe. They can be. They become dangerous when we pile combustible material around space heaters.”

Space heaters typically have safety features like turning off if they tip over or turning off if they get too hot. When combustible material is against a space heater, there is not an adequate safety feature to stop that material from getting too hot and starting a fire.

Downing explained this situation is the same for baseboard heaters if combustible materials, such as papers, clothing, etc., are piled around them.

When keeping environments warm, watch out for that clutter around heaters and baseboards to help improve safety and lessen the chance of an emergency occurring. Downing explained having at least three feet of space around the heaters is recommended.

Space heaters should also be plugged into a wall outlet that is grounded — it is not safe to use an extension cord with space heaters, especially the cheaper ones that are not grounded.

As a reminder, the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) shared information on how to make sure pets have adequate shelter if they cannot be brought inside during cold weather.

Pets without adequate shelter, nutrition and hydration, according to FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams, can become ill and can die.

If cats and/or dogs are unable to be brought inside to a warm area, a shelter with three walls, a roof, and some kind of flap for a door (to keep additional wind from going inside) should be used. Straw should be stuffed inside for additional warmth. A blanket should not be used as blankets collect moisture, become cold and freeze, making the animals colder.

The shelter should be large enough for the animal to stand, turn around and lie down, but small enough that the animal can retain the body heat it produces.

Residents of Fayette County who are concerned over an animal’s wellbeing or shelter can report the situation or animal cruelty by calling 740-335-8126. FRHS humane agents are available 24/7 for after-hour emergencies.

Are emergency kits made up and easily accessible? Do they need restocked? In case weather gets worse and families are unable to get out of their homes, lose access to a utility like power or water, etc., emergency kits can be life saving.

As previously reported and according to Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Melissa Havens, kits contain different items depending on a households needs.

Even though kits look different for each household, essential items to consider having on hand are: one gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable but healthy food, a manual can-opener, a first-aid kit, flashlight, radio, extra batteries, filter masks (in case of air pollution), plastic sheeting, strong tape, paper towels, wipes, three days worth of clean clothes, jacket or coat, a bucket—toilet paper—garbage bags with ties, blankets, identification and insurance information, some cash and at least a three-day supply of medications.

Those with children may wish to have items to keep kids entertained or calm, or special items depending on age such as diapers.

Those with pets will want to consider their needs as well such as pet food, toys, pee pads, etc.

Kits for vehicles should also be present, accessible, and restocked when needed.

Items that can be useful in an emergency car kit, according to Havens, include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks.

Overall, the best way to stay safe and have access to what is needed for daily life is to stay informed of expected weather. It’s easier to prepare ahead of time by having an idea of what is going to happen.

For local updates, Havens explained residents can use Nixle by texting their zip code to 888-777, download the Fayette County’s Sheriff’s Office app by searching “faycoso” in their app store, and tuning in to WCHO 105.5 FM or WVNU 97.5 FM on the radio. Follow the Record-Herald for weather updates.

