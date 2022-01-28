Brews & Stews for Greenfield mural

Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) will hold its annual Brews & Stews event Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Catch 22 Sports Pub from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

G3 is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to revitalize and beautify Greenfield, particularly the downtown area, while providing entertaining events for the community.

The event, which has been held for the past eight years, will feature music from Island Brothers DJ and Levi Fraley along with a chili and stew contest.

Marleen Van Dyke of G3 said she expects to raise about $3,000 from the event and attract about 200 attendees.

The funds will be used to help pay for a mural in downtown Greenfield.

G3 was awarded $15,000 after applying for a grant through the Ohio Arts Council. The money will go toward the mural to be painted in historic downtown Greenfield.

Pam Kellough, a well-known local muralist, will be painting the mural in June.

Van Dyke said G3 is working to raise $8,000 through fundraising events and private donations to complete the mural. “We hope this will be the first of several murals in our town,” she said.

A $10 admission price will include a souvenir insulated beer cup, a ticket for one domestic beer, and free samplings of all the stews and chilies entered in the contest.

“Anyone can enter a stew or chili,” said Van Dyke. “They will be judged by a local panel of judges. Everyone will sample the soups and vote on a ‘fan favorite’ in each category by placing money in a container.”

First, second and third place awards with be given in both stew and chili categories. Each chili or stew must be homemade, and contestants must provide a large container of soup or chili for the event to be judged. A complete list of rules will be provided through G3.

Van Dyke is working to confirm that Scotty’s 22 Brews, a new brewery next to Catch 22, will be open for the event, and that those in attendance will have access to both facilities.

A 50/50 drawing will also be part of the event.

G3 can be found on Facebook (@G3Greenfield) for further information.

