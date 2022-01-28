Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4 is as follows:

MONDAY

Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit

TUESDAY

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit

THURSDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit

The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Caregivers meeting

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch