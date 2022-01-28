Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll, fruit, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit
The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Caregivers meeting
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch