Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 27

P. Joanne Hanawalt, 89, 341 A Dice Drive, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Charles G. Tribune, 38, Wilmington, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Amber D. Ellison, 39, 626 Peabody Ave., expired registration.

Jamie R. Smith Sr., 45, 4593 State Route 207, non-compliance suspension.

Anthony R. Ligon, 52, 1809 Columbus Ave., no operator’s license.

Katheryn G. Redman, 46, 219 W. Oak St., O.V.I., expired registration.

Jan. 26

Tiffanie N. Williamson, 44, South Point, Ohio, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence.

Megan Haithcock, 18, 1028 John St., non-compliance suspension.