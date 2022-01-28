Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 27

Theft: At 11:15 a.m., Larry Michael, of US 62 SW, reported that he gave his debit card to a known male so that he could make a small purchase. The male then took more money out of the account than what was agreed upon. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Domestic Violence: At 6:52 p.m., officers responded to the Blue Stone Inn in reference to a domestic violence incident. The female victim reported that she was choked by a male who she has a child in common with. Charles Tribune, of Wilmington, was arrested in the incident.

Jan. 26

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Tampering with Evidence/Possession of Drugs: At 6:49 p.m., officers responded to the Shell gas station on West Court Street in reference to a possible overdose of a male in a vehicle. While the squad treated the male who had overdosed, contact was made with a witness who advised that a female from the vehicle hid items behind a nearby dumpster. After checking, a wallet, drug paraphernalia, possible drugs and syringes were located. Tiffanie Williamson, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested in the incident.