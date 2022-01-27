Cattlemen’s banquet set for Feb. 28

On Monday, Feb. 28, the Fayette County Cattlemen’s Association will hold its annual banquet at the Mahan Building on the county fairgrounds.

The social hour for the event will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. The Fayette County Fairgrounds is located at 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House.

There will be a guest speaker and short program during the banquet.

The Fayette County Cattlefeeders were recently recognized as the Ohio Cattleman’s Association 2022 Affiliate of the Year.

“It will be a fun-filled night,” wrote event organizers via email.

The meal will feature smoked rib-eye by Smokin’ Joe’s with homemade side dishes and desserts by Rachel’s House Catering.

Other topics for the evening will include the crowning of the 2022 Fayette County Beef Queen, the presentation of the Distinguished Cattlemen’s Award, college scholarships to junior beef exhibitors and numerous door prizes provided by sponsors. All the proceeds go to support Fayette County youth participating in beef projects.

The guest speaker for the evening will be Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda.

Pelanda was appointed as the 39th director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture by Governor Mike DeWine on Jan. 10, 2019. Pelanda is the first woman to serve as director in the department’s history.

Her great-great-great uncle, Gideon Liggett, served eight years (six as treasurer) on the Ohio Board of Agriculture (the precursor to ODA) in the early 1900s.

Pelanda has called Ohio home all her life. She grew up on her family farm in Marysville and still lives on the farmland where she was raised.

She is a graduate of Marysville High School, Miami University, and the University of Akron School of Law, and is a small business owner. Pelanda practiced law in her own private practice for nearly 30 years, where she represented hundreds of clients from Union County and the surrounding area.

Pelanda’s career in public service began in 2011 when she was appointed to the Ohio House of Representatives. In 2015, Pelanda was elected by her Republican colleagues to serve as House Majority Whip.

In 2017, she was elevated to the position of House Majority Floor Leader, the number three position in the House of Representatives. Pelanda’s legislative work has earned her a multitude of endorsements, including the Ohio Farm Bureau, the American Conservative Union, the National Rifle Association, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Manufacturers Association and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Pelanda is married to Sam Gerhardstein and has three adult children.

Food and agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Ohio, adding more than $124 billion to the economy each year. In addition to providing leadership for the agricultural industry, the Director of Agriculture administers numerous regulatory, food safety, and consumer protection programs for the benefit of all Ohioans.

For the chance to hear Pelanda speak, purchase tickets for the banquet by contacting the Fayette County Fairgrounds’ Mahan Building at 740-335-5856 or by contacting any Cattlemen member.

“We hope to see you at our banquet. We are sure you will have a wonderful evening with your family and friends,” wrote the event organizers.

Ohio Dept. of Agriculture director to be guest speaker