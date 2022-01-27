Laurel Oaks students head to state business competition

Top Laurel Oaks students are headed to state competition after qualifying for Business Professionals of America (BPA) events.

Students demonstrated their knowledge and ability in a variety of ways. The competitions included financial analysis, website design, marketing research, computer programming demonstrations, video creation, and more. Those who received a qualifying score in any of the 90 events advance to state, where they test their skills against other top Ohio high schoolers.

The state qualifiers from Laurel Oaks are:

– Samuel Miller of Wilmington, first place, Computer Network Technology

– Ian Fleming (Washington Court House), second place, Computer Network Technology

– Jordan Fryman (Hillsboro), first place, Device Configuration & Troubleshooting

– Jacob Michael (Washington Court House), second place, Device Configuration & Troubleshooting

– Samuel Miller (Wilmington), first place, Computer Security

– Antonio Gonzalez (Wilmington), second place, Computer Security

– James Yaegel (Blanchester), first place, Python Programming

– Audrey Lotz (Washington Court House), first place, Advanced Desktop Publishing

– Bradley Close (Wilmington), Computer Modeling

– Amy Bates (East Clinton), Nigel Fagan (Hillsboro), Marinah Beener (Clinton Massie), and Alexander Napier (Blanchester), first place, Podcast Production Team

Students who excel in state competition can advance to the National Leadership Conference in May.

BPA is a national student organization promoting business, technical and marketing skills, with 43,000 members in over 2,300 chapters in 23 states.