FRHS introduces ‘PAL’ program

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) recently renamed one of its programs available to the community and surrounding areas from the unplanned puppy and kitten program to “Preventing Additional Litters,” or “PAL,” for short.

PAL, according to FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams, is designed to provide unplanned litters with health benefits and homes, while preventing future litters by spaying/neutering the puppies/kittens and their available parents.

The FRHS website explains, “The Puppy and Kitten Parent Program offers spay and neuter for the parents of unwanted litters. The entire litter is released to us, and they will enter our adoption program and will be placed into their forever homes. The parents will be spayed and/or neutered.”

Last year, 143 puppies and dogs went through the program, according to Adams.

When puppies and kittens have been brought into the adoption center for the program, they have traditionally been kept in quarantine within the facility to watch for health concerns. They were then vaccinated, dewormed, spayed/neutered, socialized and micro-chipped.

According to the FRHS website, “Often, we will do the first medical visit for the puppies and kittens, then they will go back home for another two weeks. This allows them more time to grow and develop and to allow their vaccinations to take effect.”

The puppies’ mothers were then spayed and, if the dads were available, were neutered.

“This way it keeps more litters from happening in the future,” said Adams.

Surrendering puppies and spaying their parents through this program has no costs, but there is a small fee for surrendering kittens through this program.

As new litters are available for adoption, applications for the adoption of puppies tend to come in quickly. Once a certain number of applications is reached for a litter, no more applications are accepted for that litter unless there ends up being puppies left looking for homes. So those looking for an FRHS pup should keep an eye out.

For information on the puppies and kittens available for adoption through FRHS, follow its Facebook page, keep an eye on Petfinder, or use the FRHS website. As of Wednesday, there were four puppies in the program that went up for adoption.

“It’s always nice to see families with big smiles on their faces when they come to adopt a new animal,” said Adams.

FRHS is located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House. They can be reached by phone at 740-335-8126. To set up an appointment for pets through PAL, give FRHS a call.

The FRHS petfinder page is located at www.petfinder.com/member/us/oh/washington-court-house/fayette-humane-society-oh248/, the FRHS website is located at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/, and the FRHS Facebook page is “Fayette Regional Humane Society.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355,

Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) Adoption Coordinator Bobbi Honicker-Bageant recently had a photo shoot with puppies. To see a video of this playful pup during his shoot, check out the FRHS Facebook page, “ Fayette Regional Humane Society .” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_bobbi.jpg Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) Adoption Coordinator Bobbi Honicker-Bageant recently had a photo shoot with puppies. To see a video of this playful pup during his shoot, check out the FRHS Facebook page, “Fayette Regional Humane Society.” Courtesy photo