WCH man sentenced in drug cases

A Washington C.H. man indicted as part of a long-standing undercover operation to thwart the sale of narcotics in four Ohio counties has been sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.

Guy Nathan Cambell, 31, plead guilty in four separate cases on Jan. 20 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

In the first case, Cambell plead guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. This incident took place on Oct. 16, 2020, according to the grand jury indictment.

In the second case, Cambell plead guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (meth), a felony of the second degree. This incident took place on Dec. 26, 2020, according to the grand jury indictment.

In the third case, he plead guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (meth), a felony of the third degree. This incident occurred on Jan. 11, 2021, according to the grand jury indictment.

Cambell plead guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, in the fourth case. This incident occurred on June 24, 2021, according to the grand jury indictment.

“Operation Red, White and Bust” was conducted by the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The operation focused on alleged traffickers in fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

“This operation is not the end but merely a continuation of our collective efforts to keep drugs out of our neighborhoods,” Fayette County Sheriff Stanforth said. “This success is due to the cooperative efforts with many agencies, including the 23 Pipeline Task Force, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.”

