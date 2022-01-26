Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 26
Michael Newsome, 51, Greenfield, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant, Adult Parole Authority warrant.
Jan. 25
George A. Shadley, 28, 917 Forest St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).
Brittani Myers, 20, 107 W. Ohio Ave., domestic violence by threats.
David A. Riley Jr., 18, 9890 US 62 NE, reckless operation.
Juvenile, 16, Greenfield, non-compliance suspension.
Chad D. Leeth, 38, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments.
Amanda J. Hawke, 27, Jeffersonville, non-compliance suspension.
Jan. 24
Amber N. Doctor, 28, Sabina, license forfeiture suspension.
Paul D. Myers, 48, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.