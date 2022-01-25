Trial date set in child porn case

The Washington C.H. man indicted on 114 child pornography-related charges has plead “not guilty” to all counts.

Harley E. Everhart II, 29, of 1100 Country Club Court, appeared with his attorney, Brian D. Joslyn, on Jan. 18 for his arraignment hearing in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. His trial date was set for May 10.

Everhart has been charged with 114 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material — all felonies of the fifth degree. He has been released from jail on an “own recognizance” bond.

The indictment stems from a March 12, 2021 complaint of possible pornography involving a child on the computer of one of the residents at 1100 Country Club Court. The complainant told a Washington C.H. Police Department officer that she lives with Everhart at the residence and he informed her how to access his computer.

According to reports, she was planning on playing a game on the computer, but accessed files showing what she believed was pornography involving children. She showed the officer two of the files, prompting the officer to call for an investigator to assist.

After observing the material on Everhart’s computer, the investigator obtained a warrant. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist.

Fayette County Children Services was also contacted in reference to the incident due to Everhart being the father of a young child.

