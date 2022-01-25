MT third grade gifted with books

In 2021, the P-16 Council of Fayette County raised funds to purchase and donate more than 400 books to Fayette County third graders in all three local school districts — including Miami Trace Local Schools. Pictured are: (back, left-to-right) Vince Allgeier of YUSA Corp., Godwin Apaliyah of OSU Extension, Jessica Wise of Southern State Community College, Sarah Nichols of Carnegie Public Library, Chelsie Baker of City of WCH, Whitney Gentry of Adena Fayette, Kim Pittser of Miami Trace with (front, left-to-right) Miami Trace students Julia King and Liam Lanman.

In 2021, the P-16 Council of Fayette County raised funds to purchase and donate more than 400 books to Fayette County third graders in all three local school districts — including Miami Trace Local Schools. Pictured are: (back, left-to-right) Vince Allgeier of YUSA Corp., Godwin Apaliyah of OSU Extension, Jessica Wise of Southern State Community College, Sarah Nichols of Carnegie Public Library, Chelsie Baker of City of WCH, Whitney Gentry of Adena Fayette, Kim Pittser of Miami Trace with (front, left-to-right) Miami Trace students Julia King and Liam Lanman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_IMG955019.jpg In 2021, the P-16 Council of Fayette County raised funds to purchase and donate more than 400 books to Fayette County third graders in all three local school districts — including Miami Trace Local Schools. Pictured are: (back, left-to-right) Vince Allgeier of YUSA Corp., Godwin Apaliyah of OSU Extension, Jessica Wise of Southern State Community College, Sarah Nichols of Carnegie Public Library, Chelsie Baker of City of WCH, Whitney Gentry of Adena Fayette, Kim Pittser of Miami Trace with (front, left-to-right) Miami Trace students Julia King and Liam Lanman. Courtesy photo