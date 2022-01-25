The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Jan. 21

Thelma’s Enterprises LLC to Mark and Paige Bihl, 3177 Miami Trace Road, Wayne Township, consideration $94,500.

Rod and Sandra Degenkolb to MF4H2 LLC, 5182 Route 22 S.E., Union Township, consideration $25,000.

Bret and Kristina Fox to Craig Snyder, 1220 Bramble Ave., consideration $255,170.

Home Crafters Mended LLC to JRM Rentals II LLC, 737 Broadway St., consideration $20,000.

Home Crafters Mended LLC to JRM Capital Enterprises LLC, 728 Eastern Ave., consideration $360,000.

Recorded Jan. 20

New Venture Investments LTD to Wholesalers Property Co LLC, 2640 Route 22 N.W., Union Township, consideration $450,500.

Recorded Jan. 19

Anna, Charles and Rebekah Inman, David and Rebekah Rinehart to Samantha Abercrombie, 7125 Route 753, Good Hope, consideration $40,000.

Rodney and Sandra Degenkolb to J and R Solid Rock Rentals LLC, 1257-1259 Rawling St., consideration $145,800.

Dwight Vaughn to A1 Estimators Plus LLC, 1428 Pearl St., Union Township, consideration $9,500.

Karen Maxwell to Sandra Crosson, 207 Buckeye Road, consideration $164,000.

Joy and Vernon Stanforth to JLBishop Co LLC, 8023 Route 62 S.W., Green Township, consideration $115,000.

JB Holdings LLC to Jerome and Shari Mack, 751 Niatross Court, consideration $289,000.

Webco Enterprise LLC to Michael Spence, 10 West St., Bloomingburg, consideration $144,000.

Braden May to Ranelle and Scott Garrett, 132 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, consideration $172,000.

Kaitlyn and Phillip Collins to Maura Cockerill, 718 Church St., consideration $189,900.

Recorded Jan. 18

Lorrie Huysman to TDR Wholesale LLC, 3986 Green Township Stafford Road, consideration $10,000.

Recorded Jan. 14

Tina Creamer and Stephen Gillenwater to Larry Stuhldreher, 1242 Paddock Loop, consideration $220,000.

Tara Aills and Thomas Queen to Brittany Denison, 729 E. Temple St., consideration $147,500.