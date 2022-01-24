Lincoln Day Dinner set for Feb. 21

Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the 2022 Fayette County Republicans’ Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, Feb. 21.

Faber is currently serving as Ohio’s 33rd Auditor of State. Previously, he served as state representative for Ohio’s 84th District and eight years in the Ohio Senate where he was elected by his colleagues to be Senate president.

In his bio, Faber says he has been a leader in the effort to move Ohio forward by advocating for a more efficient, effective, and transparent government in Columbus.

As one of five independently elected statewide offices under Ohio’s Constitution, with a statewide staff of more than 800 auditors and other professionals, the Auditor of State’s Office is responsible for auditing all public offices in Ohio — more than 5,900 entities — including cities, counties, villages, townships, schools, state universities and public libraries, as well as state agencies, boards and commissions.

The Auditor’s office also offers performance auditing for state and local public offices, identifies and investigates fraud in public agencies, provides financial services to local governments and promotes transparency in government.

This year, the Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at the Pine Lodge, 1654 Flakes Ford Road SE, in Washington C.H.

Social time will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and a reserved table of six is $200.

Anyone with interest in attending should contact any Fayette County Republican Central Committee member or call Ruth Ann Ruth at 740-335-5836 to reserve tickets.

Keith Faber https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Ohio-Auditor.jpg Keith Faber

Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber scheduled to be featured speaker