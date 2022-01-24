Inspiring FCS students with books

The P-16 Council of Fayette County recently took books to Fayette Christian School for third grade students. The local group raised funds to purchase and donate more than 400 books to Fayette County third graders last year. Books were given to — Fayette Christian School, Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools.

