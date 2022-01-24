4th-annual Adult Spelling Bee returns to Carnegie

Flex your word skills, fellow logophiles! Join us for the fourth-annual Adult Spelling Bee on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

After taking place in various downtown locations, the ‘bee’ comes home this year, and will occur on the second floor of the library. This year’s competition words are literary and library-themed and a “cheat sheet” will be made available the week of event. Sign up today!

Carnegie Public Library is once again hosting free tax preparation with AARP Tax Aide. Trained volunteers are able to prepare most simple returns. Please bring: 2021 tax return, a photo i.d., social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited. To schedule your appointment, please call the library at 740-335-2540, ext 10, to schedule your appointment.

Join us for storytime! Our storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Each Thursday at 11 a.m., “Hello, Friends!” takes place each week in Washington Court House at the library. Then, on Friday, Jan. 28 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 8-12 are invited to #DrawThisInYourStyle with Amanda Gatton!

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today. The lockers and shelter, paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Make a resolution to read more in the new year, and then track your reading resolution on Beanstack in our Winter Reading Challenge. Help us reach our reading goal of 5,000 books! Participate until February for your chance to win monthly prizes! Sign in and register on our Beanstack site today: www.cplwcho.beanstack.org/reader365.

Important update regarding rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits: The Ohio Department of Health has paused COVID-19 test kit distribution to Carnegie Public Library, other libraries, and community partners to meet the needs of Ohio’s public schools and universities. We do not know when test distribution at the library will resume. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

For the most up-to-date information regarding local testing, test kit distribution, vaccines, and quarantine guidelines, please contact your health provider or visit Fayette County Public Health at https://faycohd.org/c19vaccination/. Free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be available for order at www.covidtests.gov/.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library's website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540.

