Bids to be received for county projects

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, it was announced that bids will be received for two different projects.

The first is the Fayette County Paving Project. Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to advertise to receive bids on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office.

The second project is the Fayette County Chip Seal Program. Bids will also be received on Feb. 22 but at 10:15 a.m. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $178,404.

More information on these projects will be released once available.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was approved for the purchase of an inmate clothing vacuum sealer. The purchase will cost $10,420 and will be made from CPI/Guardian out of Clearwater, Florida. The sealer will be used at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

A contract was approved between the Village of Bloomingburg and the sheriff’s office to allow law enforcement services to be provided to the village for this year. The village will pay $30 per hour of services rendered.

Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger and the commissioners entered into a memorandum of understanding. The minutes from the meeting documenting the memorandum explains, “in order to provide continuity and to preserve existing technical issues between the county auditor’s office, GIS Department and Fayette County’s network, file servers and internet, I (Brenda Mossbarger) agree to contribute $10,000 for calendar year 2022 to the county general fund for IT services.”

Per the request of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) Director Faye Williamson, a contract between FCDJFS and Mended Reeds out of Irontown was approved. The purpose of the contract is to provide placement and related services to children in the care and custody of FCDJFS. The maximum cost under the contract is $65,000, and the contract lasts from Jan. 1 of this year through Dec. 31.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Commissioners’ Office. Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

