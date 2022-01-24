Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 21

Theft of Motor Vehicle: At 9:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on South Glenn where the driver had fled the scene. While on the scene of the accident, Sally Gilmore, of Kohler Drive, reported the theft of her vehicle, which was the vehicle involved in the accident.

Theft: At 3:43 p.m., Brandie See, of Jenni Lane, reported the theft of items from her vehicle.

Criminal Mischief: At 9:25 p.m., Diana Rutter, of Washington Avenue, was arrested in the Walmart parking lot after officers witnessed her removing items from a donation bin. Rutter had been warned several times in the past to not remove the items.

Theft: At 9:55 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft that occurred earlier in the day. The investigation is ongoing at this time.