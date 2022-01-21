The following land transfers were released online:

Recorded Jan. 13

Jeffrey Cummings and Susan Wallace to Golden Dog Holdings LLC, 216 W. Temple St., consideration $190,000.

Halliday Development Inc. to Charles Graf, lot number 27 Felmar Subdivision, consideration $40,000.

Sara Johnson to Cody White, 3908 Eastern Ave. S.E., Good Hope, Wayne Township, consideration $190,000.

Recorded Jan. 12

Elaine Vanzant to Kirk Thompson, land in Wayne Township and Union Township on Robinson Road, consideration $740,000.

Rocky Glacier Properties LLC to Earl Adams, 421 Walnut St., consideration $30,000.

Justin Jenkins to Brian and Carli Schatmeyer, 232 Ogle St., consideration $170,000.

Gail Allen to Linda Lynch, 799 Duke Plaza, consideration $151,900.

Recorded Jan. 10

Good Hope Acres LLC to Gayle and Mark Allen, land on State Route 753 S.E. in Good Hope, Wayne Township, consideration $4,500.

Karen, Marilyn and Paul Zimmerman to Eye Homes Inc, 1514 Washington Ave., consideration $58,000.

Carol and Jeffrey Jackson to Randy Williams, 6380 Madison Township Post Road N.E., consideration $119,900.

Recorded Jan. 7

Good Hope Acres LLC and Elaine Vanzant to Roger McCumbers, 9257 Wayne Township State Route 753, consideration $123,000.