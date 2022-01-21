Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 24-28 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll/muffin, fruit
The Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 24-28 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Card making
11:30 a.m. Lunch