Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Bloomingburg

Scott B. King, Springfield, Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $134, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years.

Brandee N. Schomburg, Bloomingburg, Ohio, domestic violence/threat, court costs $225, defendant pled guilty, assessed court costs only, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 28 days jail, credit for 2 days jail, probation 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

State of Ohio (Dog)

Max S. Lyons Jr., 625 Gregg Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, dog at large, fine $60, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Sarai P. Nellams, 723 Washington Avenue, dog at large, fine $150, court costs $155, defendant fined $150 and court costs, suspend $100 of fine if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

Megan Brown, 746 Leslie Trace, Washington C.H., Ohio, dog at large, fine $60, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Human)

Mindy J. Hatfield, 321 Worley Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, cruelty to animals, dismissed per agreement.

Mindy J. Hatfield, 321 Worley Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, cruelty to animals, dismissed per agreement.

Mindy J. Hatfield, 321 Worley Street, Washington C.H., Ohio cruelty to animals, fine $300, court costs $135, defendant fined $300 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 3 years, defendant is ordered to not have any animals for 3 years beginning Dec. 9, 2021.

Mindy J. Hatfield, 321 Worley Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, cruelty to animals, court costs $91, costs only.

Mindy J. Hatfield, 321 Worley Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, cruelty to animals, case dismissed per agreement.

Village of Jeffersonville

Michelle Clemans, 223 Green Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kaitlyn M. Rowland, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 59/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $160, fine of $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Timothy J. Williams Jr., Dayton, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, now comes the State/City, by and through counsel, moving the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, victim does not want to pursue charges, wrote letter, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Russell G. Bedsole, South Lebanon, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $60, court costs $167, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy J. Williams, Dayton, Ohio, violation of protection order, now comes State/City, by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, the case was mistakenly brought as original charges were dismissed, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Cori Washington, New Holland, Ohio, no hunting zone, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspend $125 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

James E. Washington, Columbus, Ohio, no hunting zone, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant fined $150 and court costs, $125 of fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

Robert N. Searles, 488 Rowe Ging Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, hunting on private property, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Robert N. Searles, 488 Rowe Ging Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, over limit for deer, fine $200, court costs $91, defendant pled guilty, fined $200 and court costs.

Dylan R. Hannah, Columbus, Ohio, possession of crappie, upon motion of the plaintiff and for good cause shown, the case is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

State of Ohio

Luke Willis, 306 Western Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $190, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 1 year, complete counseling as directed.

Morris Strader, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Malea M. Montavon, Greenfield, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bryce Anderson, 531 Comfort Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.