Man sent to prison for assault

A Bloomingburg man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy was recently sentenced to one year in prison.

On Jan. 10 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Ricky H. Kidder, 45, plead guilty to one count of assault — a felony of the fourth degree. After sentencing him to 12 months in prison, Judge Steven Beathard ordered that Kidder may be subject to a period of supervision by the Adult Parole Authority of up to two years once he’s released.

On the night of April 23, 2021, FCSO deputy Howard Wood was dispatched to a Market Street residence in the Village of Bloomingburg for a disorderly conduct complaint. The complainant advised that he had been having problems with Kidder, who allegedly frequently rode his bike in front of the complainant’s house while yelling and cussing at him and another individual.

The deputy made contact with Kidder at 8 Wayne St. in Bloomingburg, advised him of the complaint, and gave him a disorderly conduct warning for the night, according to reports. Kidder said he understood and would not have any further contact with anyone at the Market Street residence.

Later that night, Deputy Wood was dispatched back to the Market Street residence on a report of Kidder returning to the address and cursing and yelling at the residents. Two deputies then made contact with Kidder, who was riding his bike on Lincoln Street near Cross Street.

“I then advised Ricky of the second complaint and advised him that he was being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct by persisting,” Wood wrote in his report. “Ricky became very aggressive and began to yell at deputies to just take him home. I told Ricky he was not going home because he was under arrest, at which point Ricky attempted to run from deputies.”

Kidder was taken to the ground to prevent him from escaping and deputies attempted to put him in handcuffs, according to reports. Another deputy arrived on the scene to help secure Kidder in handcuffs.

After a search of Kidder, “deputies attempted to place Ricky in the rear passenger seat of my marked cruiser,” Wood wrote. “Ricky refused to get all the way into the car, preventing us from closing the door, at which time I attempted to move his legs into the car.”

Kidder then reportedly laid on his back on the seat and kicked Wood in the chest. He was taken back out of the car and placed onto the ground to prevent any further injuries to deputies. After he calmed down, Kidder was placed back into the cruiser and transported to the jail.

On the way to the jail, Kidder allegedly yelled at Wood and told him he was going to fight him and the jail staff.

Kidder pleads guilty to assaulting FCSO deputy