Wintry mix causes several accidents

Sleet began falling Sunday afternoon/evening on Fayette County and snow blanketed the ground, roads and buildings by Sunday night — with a wintry mix expected throughout the week.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, “Fayette County has received various amounts of snowfall. Approximately four inches on average were received overnight. Snow showers throughout (Monday) afternoon are expected to continue to make traveling hazardous. State routes were treated prior to the ice and snow fall, allowing plows to work during the night to keep highways cleared as much as possible. County and township crews continue working in respective roadways. No roads in Fayette County were closed due to weather conditions.”

Stanforth further explained that “the anticipated snowfall was preceded by a layer of ice which caused numerous crashes and slide-offs around the county. Deputies responded to more than 25 traffic incidents overnight with only a few of the crashes causing minor injuries. Drivers are cautioned to continue to allow themselves adequate stopping distance based on the condition of the roadways. Many folks enjoy the winter weather and a fresh covering of snow is often exciting. Unfortunately, first responders see the worsening conditions as taxing as they have to deal with poor road conditions and frigid temperatures.”

Miami Trace Local Schools announced Monday evening that the district will be closed on Tuesday and Washington Court House City Schools announced the district will be on a two hour delay.

Snow continued to fall Monday morning and afternoon — a soft and slushy consistency. Community members could be seen shoveling the snow, cleaning off cars, etc. Some younger community members and pets could be seen enjoying the snow outside.

How much snow remains throughout this week may change as temperatures are expected to be inconsistent but cold.

Tuesday is predicted to have a high temperature of 33 and a low of 30 degrees. It is expected to be partly cloudy with a 9%-11% chance for a wintry mix.

Wednesday has a high of 39 and a low of 13 degrees with cloudy weather and 46% chance of a wintry mix.

Thursday has a high of 23 and a low of 7 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Although the weather will be colder this day, there is currently no expectation of snow.

Friday has a high of 22 and a low of 10 degrees with partly cloudy skies during the day and clear skies during the night.

While there is expected to be a break from rain and snow Thursday and Friday, this weekend has a slight chance (6% Saturday and 7% Sunday) for a wintry mix to return. The temperatures are expected to range between 14 and 29 degrees.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Aila and Vaeda enjoying some fun in the snow. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_2-1.jpg Aila and Vaeda enjoying some fun in the snow. Courtesy photos Dan enjoying his first snow! https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_dan-1.jpg Dan enjoying his first snow! Courtesy photos Duke and Duncan checking out the first big snow fall of the year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_dd-1.jpg Duke and Duncan checking out the first big snow fall of the year. Courtesy photos Aunna Jo enjoying the snow! https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_annaJO-1.jpg Aunna Jo enjoying the snow! Courtesy photos Greyson catching snowflakes. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_greyson-1.jpg Greyson catching snowflakes. Courtesy photos Reagan making a snow angel. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_reagan-1.jpg Reagan making a snow angel. Courtesy photos

County receives approximately 4 inches of snow overnight