According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 17

Vehicle Trespass: At 12:07 a.m. on the evening of Jan. 16 and the early morning of Jan. 17, officers responded to several complaints of a male attempting to enter vehicles. Officers were able to follow footprints in the snow and eventually located a male hiding in a vehicle that did not belong to him. Officers arrested Joey L. Woody, at large, and charged him with vehicle trespass.